With this week's album sales nearing a close, it's looking like Nas' latest album King's Disease is slated to land within the top 5 for units moved.

According to Hits Daily Double, Nas' Hit-Boy produced album is looking to close out its first week with roughly 47,000 units sold, and about 19,000 of those being strictly album sales. The albums projected to finish the week above King's Disease in sales are the Hamilton soundtrack, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke's posthumous projects Legends Never Die and Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon respectively, and Taylor Swift's newest album Folklore.

When listening to this album and how well a seasoned Nas meshed with a modern-day producer like Hit-Boy, one could only help but wonder why the same kind of combo didn't work when Kanye West executive produced his 2018 album, NASIR. When talking about this during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Nas said that he's not sure what went wrong, but something did.

"We spent time and I was working on ideas. He would give me a few loops and I would write to them but they weren't finished," Nas said. "He was working on a lot. He had [Kid Cudi], he had Teyana Taylor, he had his album and I was the only one coming in starting fresh. So, I had less time with him. We really did that album the week it was supposed to come out."

A week to finish a Nas album is a pretty wild concept to ponder. There has also been whispering that another "secret" album might be in the works from the Queensbridge rapper, but there is no conclusive evidence to confirm that yet.