DJ Cassidy returns with the second installment of Pass the Mic, a virtual mixtape in which music legends perform their classic records via livestream.

Today's episode will feature 35 legends from the golden era of hip-hop, including everyone from LL Cool J to Run-DMC to Salt-N-Pepa. The artists will enter the Twitch stream remotely and rap along with their biggest hits before "passing the mic" to the next act. According to DJ Cassidy, the goal of the event is to uplift and pay tribute "to the heroes around the world fighting for health, freedom, and justice."

"I hope Volume Two moves others as much as it has moved me," the DJ said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to my Hip Hop heroes for their decades of music, culture, and inspiration, and with them, I celebrate all the heroes around the world."

DJ Cassidy said he developed the idea for Pass the Mic during the coronavirus lockdowns, while he was FaceTiming his friend and mentor, Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire. During the call, EWF's "That’s the Way of the World" began playing in the background, which gave DJ Cassidy a sense of calm. He then reached out to other soul artists, and convinced them to sing their records via Zoom.

"I wondered if I could find a way to share that special feeling with others," he told Billboard, "so I sat at my turntables in my living room and began Zooming with my musical heroes of 1970s and 1980s, literally passing the mic from one home to the next, in effort to honor and uplift the heroes around the world on the frontlines of health, freedom, and justice. The result is Pass the Mic."

You can stream Pass the Mic Vol. 2 now on Twitch.