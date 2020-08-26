Ahead of the release of their new album this Friday, UK electronic duo Disclosure have shared "Birthday" featuring Syd and Kehlani.

"Syd and I were going through a similar thing at the time, trying to work out if it was cool to call your ex to say hi or is it too awkward or mean to do so out of the blue?" Disclosure's Howard Lawrence said of the new song. "It’s the oldest song on the album by far so has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut," added his brother, Guy. "And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet."

On Instagram, the duo teased the arrival of a video to accompany the track. "Been a long time coming this one so feels extra special to finally let it out into the world," Disclosure wrote on instagram. "Official 'Birthday' video coming Friday too."

Listen to "Birthday" above, and look out for Disclosure's new album ENERGY on Aug. 28.