British wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough is set to collaborate with award-winning UK rapper Dave for a new wildlife documentary on the BBC.

The music-led special, which is "designed to lift viewers' spirits during a time of international uncertainty", will feature sequences from the previous Attenborough-hosted series Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

"I've always been [a] fan of powerful natural history documentaries," Dave said in a statement. "This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer."

Dave, who won Album Of The Year for Psychodrama at the 2020 Brit Awards, will be working with acclaimed film composer Hans Zimmer on the show. The string section will be performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, with Dave performing on the grand piano.

Attenborough has recorded new voiceover narration for the special, while Zimmer and other composers have reworked the original score with newly added compositions.

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement for the collaboration:

Man said Sir David Attenborough x Dave you know 🤣😭 he’s gone clear — NB 🇪🇷 (@nb60_) August 3, 2020

Dave & Sir David Attenborough linking up will be special — Vishal (@Vishal_20_98) August 3, 2020

Sir David Attenborough & Dave teaming up together for planet earth I’m here for it 🥳 — ♡ (@IKDFWY) August 3, 2020

The musical special is expected to air on BBC One on August 31.