Nova Scotia rapper Classified brought some feel-good quarantine vibes on his last single "Good News," but on his new track "Pick Your Poison," he explores the dark side of feeling good.

The tune, which comes with a music video co-directed by Classified himself, shines a light on the vices and addictions people have in every day life, from soap operas to gambling to work. In the video, Classified is shown standing on a lake, looking all lordly. (Hey, if anyone can get you through a 12-step program, it's Jesus.)

"Pick Your Poison" is the latest track off Classified's forthcoming EP Time, due to drop sometime in 2020. Earlier this year, the MC teamed up with Ottawa's Dax and BC's Snak the Ripper on his single "Rap Sh*t."