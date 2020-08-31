Buddy is continuing his recent streak of winning collabs with the release of "Glitch," featuring Tinashe.

The track, which dropped Monday via RCA Records, is among those featured on the latest edition of Apple Music 1 personality Zane Lowe's New Music Daily show. Stream it above.

The latest from Buddy follows the release of his Lucky Daye-featuring "Faces" and the Matt Ox collab "Ain't Sweet." In July, Buddy shared the official video for "Black 2," co-directed by himself and Edgar Esteves. The track is a sequel to his 2018 single "Black" and was released alongside cover art featuring the artist recreating a famous photo of Malcolm X. The video, meanwhile, included nods to Spike Lee's classic movie Do the Right Thing and the Black Panther Party.

Buddy's 2020 has also boasted the release of the Kent Jamz collab tape Janktape Vol. 1, which the two artists discussed with DJ Booth in an interview published back in April. As Buddy explained, the idea for the tape first came about during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and was built on his and Jamz' already-strong creative relationship. At the time, Jamz said, they had "a lot of songs left over" from their previous work together and felt this would be the ideal time to release them.

Tinashe, meanwhile, released her fourth album Songs for You back in November and—earlier this month—reunited with previous collaborator Iggy Azalea for a single from Azalea's forthcoming new album tentatively titled End of an Era.