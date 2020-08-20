Brandy has opened up about a particularly dark period of her life, revealing that her daughter saved her during a time she contemplated suicide.

In a new interview with People, Brandy said that after she was involved in a fatal car accident in 2006, she was overcome with some serious depression. "I remember laying in bed super depressed,” she explained. “I [told] myself, 'So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.’"

She didn't discuss the the specifics regarding the car accident, which took the life of a 38-year-old woman. The combination of the crash and multiple relationships ending left her in a dark place. "If Sy'rai wasn’t here, I wouldn't be either," she said of her daughter, who turned 18 in June. "The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn't going to make it through."

Brandy's comeback album B7 arrived last month after an eight-year hiatus from releasing new material. In the interview, she also spoke about why she was gone for so long. “I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” Brandy continued. “I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense."

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.