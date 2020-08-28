Black Thought has just released his latest song "Good Morning" featuring Pusha-T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz. The track will presumably land on Thought's upcoming EP, Stream of Thought Vol. 3 Cane and Abel.

This song is for the bar-lovers, period. The verses feature each artist fully indulging in the rap pockets that they thrive in, from Pusha talking about his drug dealer taste and going "Panamera shopping in a pandemic," to Killer Mike reminding us that "before we ever sold cocaine, we civilized Spain," and Black Thought just tearing the mic apart. All of this is then paired perfectly with Sean C and LV's production.

Prior to this, Black Thought announced that he would have to postpone the release of Stream of Thought, Vol. 3 Cane and Abel from its original release date of July 31.

The third installment to the Stream of Thought trilogy, this EP is set to come with fifteen tracks and will see Black Thought team up with Portugal The Man, Schoolboy Q, and The Last Artful, Dodgr.

There is still no word on when the project will be releasing, but a track like "Good Morning" is sure to hold fans over until that time comes. You can listen to Black Thought's new song "Good Morning" featuring Pusha-T, Swizz Beatz, and Killer Mike down below via Spotify.