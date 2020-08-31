Big Sean has released the song and video for “Harder Than My Demons.”

As the track’s title might suggest, the visual includes strong religious imagery, where we see a little boy outfitted in angel wings and a woman who appears to be praying in a church. The song’s lyrics also reference God, angels, and demons, as Sean proclaims his faith in a higher being.

Elsewhere, Sean raps about Dr. Sebi, or Alfredo Bowman who died in 2016 and was the subject of a documentary that was reportedly in the works when Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in 2019. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS using a supplement-based treatment. Sean also raps about not taking flu shots.

All natural, Doctor Sebi, you gon' have to CBD me

I been watchin' what they feed mе (Woah, woah)

I like when she tеll me with her body language that she need me (Yeah)

See my third eye is on left eye, I can't let them Eazy-E me

No sir (Sir), I don’t even do flu shots

The single is set appear on the rapper’s forthcoming album Detroit 2, which drops on Sept. 4 via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam. Last week, Sean released the single “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey, then previewed a snippet of his Lil Wayne-featuring track “Don Life.”

Detroit 2 is the follow-up to Sean’s 2012 mixtape Detroit, which included features from French Montana, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, Royce da 5’9”, and more. Watch the video for “Harder Than My Demons” at the top.