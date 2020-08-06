6lack returns to Atlanta for "Live From the Ledge"—an exclusive livestream event in which he'll pay tribute to his home city while performing fan-favorite tracks.

The concert is a collaborative effort with YouTube and will be shot from a rooftop helipad with the ATL skyline in the backdrop. 6lack will perform from the ledge of a billboard screen that will display empowering images of the social justice demonstrations that continue to sweep the nation.

"When YouTube came to us with the idea for a 'Live From the Ledge' performance in my home city with a creative integrating social justice, me and my team at LVRN was excited to collaborate with them on a performance like this that has never been done before," 6lack said in a statement.

i really miss being on stage and COVID-19 tried to hold a real one back, but now i’m taking things up a level with @Youtubemusic to do something crazy in my city, for the whole world to watch. come check out #LiveFromTheLedge at 7:30 EST friday. don’t miss it 🏙 pic.twitter.com/w9TfCZFxPS — black (@6LACK) August 24, 2020

You can stream the performance now via YouTube above. The rapper is expected to perform cuts from his latest EP, 6pc Hot, among other tracks. The concert will be available on 6lack's official YouTube page for 72 hours following the stream.