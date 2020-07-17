For the official video for their Slime & B cut "Go Crazy," Young Thug and Chris Brown enlisted director Mat Fuller and production company Paradise City Entertainment.

The track served as the lead single off the 13-track collab mixtape that features guest spots from Gunna, Future, and more. According to Thugger, all of his contributions were penned and recorded during the course of a single day:

Up top, catch the new video.

For Thugger, Slime & B marked the follow-up to his excellent 2019 album So Much Fun. In addition to making good on the promises of its title, the album ultimately went down as Thugger's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Thugger's 2020 has thus far included highlights like his police brutality-addressing spot on RMR's "Rascal" remix and a memorable guest appearance on the FXX series Dave alongside Gunna: