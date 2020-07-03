Westside Gunn is keeping his fans fed.

On Thursday night, the Buffalo native unleashed the sequel to his 2019 project Flygod Is an Awesome God. The effort arrives less than three months after he dropped his critically acclaimed Pray for Paris album.

"I guess y’all thought I was playing ..." WSG wrote when announcing the release last week. "... BTW PRAY FOR PARIS is not don./ I’m still dropping 2 more videos, the Movie & the Box CDs. I’m just on SHIT!"

Flygod Is an Awesome God 2 spans 14 tracks with contributions from Daringer, Sadhugold, Chuck Inglish, and JR Swiftz, as well as his Griselda labelmates Benny the Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Keisha Plum.

You can stream the album now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.

WSG previously announced his plans to drop a total of three full-length projects in 2020, including the eighth installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. The rapper confirmed this during an episode of Smoke DZA's Independent Thinking, while discussing the difficulties he faced when selecting cover art for the Hitler tapes.

"Some of the Hitler covers – they were just like, 'Yeah, we can’t rock with the cover ... I think I explained it so many times that it was just clear," he said. "Like, I’m not around here on no skinhead shit talking about 'Heil Hitler' with military boots tied to my knees. Y’all know the vibe. It’s a spin-off of The Devil Wears Prada."

He continued: "... It’s not like I’m wildin’ with the Hitler shit. It’s a title, and I’m coming out with part VIII this year. If it was that bad, it wouldn’t be eight of them."

Stay tuned.