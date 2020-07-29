Tyga, in partnership with celebrated restaurateur Robert Earl, has launched a delivery-only "virtual dining concept" offering baked chicken bites in more than 30 major markets across the U.S.

The concept is dubbed Tyga Bites and is now available via the Grubhub app, with free delivery through August on orders of $15 or more for all customers.

Speaking on the idea for his own antibiotic-free chicken delivery service, Tyga—who worked with Robert Earl, Earl's son Robbie, and chef Eric Greenspan on the rollout—pointed to the importance of nailing both the aesthetic and the flavor combinations found in the boneless bites.

Image via TYGA BITES

"I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point," Tyga said. "The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert."

The Tyga Bites menu sees the bite-sized chicken offered in a rage of "spice dusts" including Black Garlic, Peri-Peri, and Lemon Black Pepper. A dozen different dips are also available, as well as regular and sweet potato-style Tyga Tots. Customers can also choose to add beverages and those aforementioned chocolate chip cookies deemed to be crucial by Tyga himself.

Image via TYGA BITES

Kevin Kearns, senior VP of Grubhub's Restaurant Network, said the team-up offered an "exciting opportunity" for the proven delivery app to give its users fresh variety during an era of heightened ordering-in frequency.

"We're thrilled to give independent restaurants on our platform the opportunity to increase their total business by working with TYGA BITES, and by adding new locations across the country for our diners to try," Kearns said. "It's a win-win for everyone."

Image via TYGA BITES

By the close of August, Tyga Bites is aiming to have contracts with as many as 500 locations across the U.S. Grubhub users can currently procure bites in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and other cities by clicking here.

Below, see Tyga detail the Tyga Bites experience in greater detail while also sampling the goods: