Tinashe has returned with a new song and some visuals to accompany the track.

You can watch the music video for "Rascal (Superstar)" up top and stream the song below via Spotify.

#Rascal is a braggadocios bad bitch anthem that we all deserve, TBH — TINASHE (@Tinashe) July 17, 2020

"Rascal (Superstar)" follows Tinashe linking with THEY for their track "Play Fight."

Back in November of 2019, Tinashe dropped Songs for You, her first full-length project since leaving her RCA deal and signing with Roc Nation's management division.

Back in June, the singer took to Twitter to open up about struggles she had with her label "to be considered 'pop'" instead of being placed in "the urban and rhythmic departments." Tinashe made the comments in response to a Rolling Stone article on race and Republic Records moving away from the "urban" label.

As a black woman I fought HARD AF , for years, to be considered “pop” by my label without changing my sound because of the inevitable ceiling I felt was put on the urban and rhythmic departments.... then the pop department didn’t find my music acceptable so I molded it for them.. — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 18, 2020

& in an attempt to make my sound more pop department friendly, the public rejected it, I lost my spirit/ inspiration as a creative, &had to part ways with the label entirely. Luckily I’ve thrived as an independent artist, but I know first hand how insidious & traumatizing this is — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 18, 2020