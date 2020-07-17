Tinashe has returned with a new song and some visuals to accompany the track.

You can watch the music video for "Rascal (Superstar)" up top and stream the song below via Spotify. 

"Rascal (Superstar)" follows Tinashe linking with THEY for their track "Play Fight." 

Back in November of 2019, Tinashe dropped Songs for You, her first full-length project since leaving her RCA deal and signing with Roc Nation's management division.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back in June, the singer took to Twitter to open up about struggles she had with her label "to be considered 'pop'" instead of being placed in "the urban and rhythmic departments." Tinashe made the comments in response to a Rolling Stone article on race and Republic Records moving away from the "urban" label.

