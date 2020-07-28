The Weeknd continues to expand his creative catalog, voicing several characters during this week’s episode of Robot Chicken.

The After Hours singer starred in a special episode celebrating the 200th episode of Robot Chicken Endgame, which also starred director David Lynch. In the show, Abel Tesfaye plays three characters: an auctioneer offering up an illegal dinosaur, a S.W.A.T. officer who raids the auction, and Tyler Perry’s infamous Madea character.

The guest appearance comes after the Weeknd portrayed himself on an episode of American Dad earlier this year. Through that collaboration with writer Joel Hurwitz, who works on both shows, the singer was offered a chance to star on Robot Chicken.

“I want to continue to create different Weeknds in alternate universes. There weren’t many challenges, as the acting was pretty straightforward. I told Joel I loved doing voices and wished I could have challenged myself more in that department, so he took me to the Robot Chicken studio, where [series co-creator] Seth Green was waiting for me,” he told Variety in May. “I totally geeked out and he actually let me do multiple voices on an episode coming out soon. The cartoon nerd in me jumped out that day.”

It’ll be exciting to see what animated universe the Weeknd infiltrates next. Check out a clip of the episode below.