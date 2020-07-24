Swifties got an unexpected, but much-appreciated gift this weekend.

On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift announced she had completed her eighth studio album, Folklore, during the COVID-19 lockdowns. That news alone was enough to get fans hype, but then the singer-songwriter confirmed the project would arrive in less than 24 hours.

Needless to say, the Swifties lost their minds.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote. "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

Swift went on to reveal Folklore’s standard edition spanned 16 tracks, while the physical deluxe version included the bonus cut “The Lakes.” Though Bon Iver is the only credited feature, the album also boasts contributions from The Nationals' Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

In conjunction with Folklore’s release, Swift shared the official video for the album’s second track “Cardigan.” You can check out the visual above and stream the project now on Apple Music or Spotify.