UPDATED 8:33 p.m. ET: Hours before her suspected suicide attempt, Tamar Braxton reportedly penned a disturbing message about her seemingly hopeless state of mind.

As suggested by screenshots obtained by The Blast, Braxton may have planned to post the message on her official Twitter; However, the outlet reports it was ultimately sent to her family members via text.

"I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me," the singer allegedly wrote. "I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me (praying hands emoji)."

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton was reportedly taken to a hospital following what is suspected to have been a suicide attempt at a Los Angeles hotel.

TMZ report that law enforcement sources said they were made aware of an attempted suicide at the Ritz Carlton hotel following a 911 call at 10 p.m. on Thursday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 43-year-old woman had a medical emergency that has been labeled a "possible overdose." When help arrived at the scene, Braxton was found unconscious inside of her room.

Her boyfriend David Adefeso told authorities that she might have overdosed on unspecified pills and alcohol. He added that she had been upset earlier that day, and had allegedly openly talked about suicide. There was no note at the scene, and Braxton was rushed to a hospital nearby. She is currently in a stable condition and is under 24-hour watch at the hospital, the Blast reports, but she is still unconscious.

Prior to the news of the suspected suicide attempt, Tamar and David said on Thursday that the latest episode of their YouTube show, Coupled & Quarantined, had been postponed. At the time, they did not reveal why they called off the latest episode.

Her most recent studio album, Bluebird of Happiness, arrived in 2017. Just last year, she was named the winner of Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother.