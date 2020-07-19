T-Pain announced he has another collaborative track on deck—but it might be a while before it ever sees the light of day.

The Tallahassee singer took to Twitter on Saturday, revealing he had plans to release a joint record with Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla Sign. T-Pain asked fans "what's the temperature on Tory?" suggesting he may have to postpone the release due to Lanez's recent controversy involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez is accused of shooting Meg twice in the foot, after they reportedly attended a Los Angeles pool party last Sunday. The Houston rapper confirmed she had been hospitalized with "gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me." A source later told Page Six it was Lanez who fired the shots.

"Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave," the source claimed. "There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman."

Lanez was ultimately arrested on one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle; however, fans advised T-Pain to hold off on the release until Meg recovers and the investigation wraps up.

Yea that’s what I figured 😂 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 18, 2020

He also clarified that the "$" sign in his initial was a reference to Ty Dolla.

Immediately after Lanez's arrest, people began sharing distasteful memes about the shooting incident. Meg responded to those posts via Twitter on Friday, stating her injuries were no laughing matter, as she has been left "hurt and traumatized."