Skip Marley has released his new single "Make Me Feel" featuring Rick Ross and fellow harmonizer Ari Lennox. This track comes off the heels of Skip's popular "Slow Down" remix featuring H.E.R. and Wale.

"Make Me Feel" and "Slow Down" both look to be pillars for Marley's anticipated debut EP that is set to release in August.

The new song is a breath of fresh air in today's climate. The vibrant voice of Ari Lennox meshes with the calm grooves and vibes of Skip Marley as she sings “Let’s make this a good life even through the bad times.” Ross, who's rugged yet smooth aesthetic thrives on these kinds of cuts, also assists with a potently lyrical verse to add a hip-hop touch.

Skip also connects with Ross at the perfect time, as he prepares for his heavily anticipated Verzuz battle against 2 Chainz set to take place on Aug. 6. The two rap heavyweights won't disappoint, with both having dense catalogs and hits that date way back.

You can listen to Skip Marley's new song "Make Me Feel" featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox above.