Ryan Trey is back with the official video for his new single "Rollin," the follow-up to 2019's "Nowhere to Run" with Bryson Tiller.

The song adheres to Trey's signature formula of lo-fi, moody hip-hop, as he reflects on an imperfect relationship he seemingly can't quit.

"It’s about being in a situation you can’t seem to get out of," the 21-year-old said of the track. "Trying to find your way out, but somehow you keep rollin’ back into the same place."

The cinematic visual follows the St. Louis native as he spends time with the woman of his life. We see the couple taking a cruise, sitting poolside, and lying in the grass while enduring the ups and downs of the relationship. Toward the end of the video, Trey takes a metaphorical bullet to the head; However, he ultimately remains by his woman's side.

The video was helmed by acclaimed director Child, who has worked with everyone from BJ the Chicago Kid to Ari Lennox to Lucky Daye.

"She's like a visual coach,” Ryan said about Child. "She knew how to convey exactly what I wanted."

You can check out the "Rolling" video above and stream the track now on all major platforms.