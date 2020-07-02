Having already made a name for himself in the modelling world, London's Tyrell Trey is now turning his talents to music with a charming new R&B cut entiteld "Worth", his debut single.

Inspired by his mother's collection of classic soul and R&B records, "Worth" pairs his message of contentment and self-care with a restrained but nuanced production that perfectly shimmers and pops behind his uplifting words. "I wanted to make a brutally honest introduction to me, talking about the journey so far. 'Worth' is a song about growth and seeing the beauty in every roadblock you will overcome."

Arriving via indie label TENNNN (run by fellow artist/fashionista KESH), "Worth" is the debut single from the young British-Nigerian talent looking to make his mark on the music game.

