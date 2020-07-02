Having already made a name for himself in the modelling world, London's Tyrell Trey is now turning his talents to music with a charming new R&B cut entiteld "Worth", his debut single.
Inspired by his mother's collection of classic soul and R&B records, "Worth" pairs his message of contentment and self-care with a restrained but nuanced production that perfectly shimmers and pops behind his uplifting words. "I wanted to make a brutally honest introduction to me, talking about the journey so far. 'Worth' is a song about growth and seeing the beauty in every roadblock you will overcome."
Arriving via indie label TENNNN (run by fellow artist/fashionista KESH), "Worth" is the debut single from the young British-Nigerian talent looking to make his mark on the music game.
Can’t even believe I’m writing this but my single will be premiering exclusively on @Complex TONIGHT @ 7pm so you man can have an early listen.I’ve watched so many of my favourite artists come through on Complex and as you can imagine Issa bit mad for me but we really fkn outchea pic.twitter.com/kKk3LS7QjO— Tyrell (@TyrellTreyUK) July 2, 2020