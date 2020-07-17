Roughly this time last year we brought you news of indie producer and singer Quarry's second ever single "No Ordinary Love" with the hope that he'd soon follow it up with a third. Thankfully, he met those expectations and now, with a growing catalogue of music behind him, he returns with his latest offering, "Angels & Kings".

This new one features a more subdued sound than the fuzzy grooves of some of his other tracks, but with that comes an increased sense of scale with some subtle electronics twinkling eerily in the background. Thematically, he tells us, 'Angels & Kings' is about meeting someone that changes your world, leaving everything else on pause while you take a moment to just soak them in. Feeling lucky to have discovered something so beautiful, but sad at the distance that still lies between you."

Matching that brooding atmosphere, the visuals from director Tom Dream bathe distorted images, first Quarry himself and then a pair of faceless lovers, in soft lighting to create an experience that's both passionate yet distanced from the viewer — a deft balance of the heart-racing intimacy of a new love and the melancholy felt when your apart.

Although he's only into the second year of his career, his versatility and knack for a production suggest a long future for the man otherwise known as Ash Carvell. Take it in exclusively at the top.