At the top of this year, Peckham rapper JonnoAQ released his monster new EP F.E.A.R, a seven-track behemoth and his biggest project to date. Since then he's treated us to visuals for lead single "Head Lock" and now he's back with the second set, this time for the defiant "Say So".

Self-styled as 'SE15's Best Kept Secret', JonnoAQ's flow runs smoothly across the rolling instrumental from QssBeatz, icing it off with a big sing-along hook that'll stay with you for days. A tough-talking middle finger of a track, each line of "Say So" lands with a bang that can't be denied.

Fittingly, "Say So" has been given some fresh new visuals that follow our protagonist as he switches between the beach, the block and occasionally in the arms of his lover. However, with a work rate like his, don't expect him to stick around in one spot for too long.