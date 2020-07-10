After debuting with "Silver Linings" last year, Manchester duo 92Games — otherwise known as producer Greg Owens and vocalist James Dixon — are back with news that their debut EP, about:BLANK, is dropping this summer. Ahead of that, the project's first single "Carousel", which dropped last month, has just been given some gloriously sunny visuals by director Päären Mardiste (who also handled the video for last single).

Joining them for the collab are fellow Mancunians Snoopy and LeeLaa, the former stepping in with some laid-back bars to balance against the latter's fluttering, soulful vocal tones. The end result is a carefree, breezy piece of R&B-meets-pop-meets-hip-hop that carries with it an indefinable edge that could only have come from Manchester.

"Carousel" is out now. Watch the visuals exclusively above before the EP drops in the coming weeks.