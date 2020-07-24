Logic’s final album No Pressure has arrived via Def Jam.

The Maryland-bred rapper announced the project’s release date earlier this month, which is when he revealed to his fans that No Pressure, his sixth studio album, will be his last. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D.,” he tweeted on July 16, while sharing the release date “... It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Logic and his wife Brittney recently welcomed the birth of their first son, Bobby. The rapper shared images of the baby a day after the news of his album arrived.

“I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not, dear listener. I will still be here for you,” he wrote on Instagram. “This will now, if anything, only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that.”

Logic also shared some more big news after his album announcement. On Monday, he confirmed that he’s signed a major seven-figure deal with Twitch. He’s been an active user on the streaming platform for around five years.

In an interview with The Verge, the artist discussed how he will bring his love for gaming to Twitch. “I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he explained. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. ... I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

No Pressure is the sequel to Logic’s 2014 debut Under Pressure. Take a listen to Logic's final album below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms like Apple Music.