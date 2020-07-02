Yo Gotti has unleashed his latest single, "Recession Free," his first song as an independent artist.

"Recession Free" is a Tay Keith-produced track that acts as an ode to hustlers worldwide, as Gotti celebrates his newly found independence on Fourth of July weekend. Reflecting on all of the hardships that have befallen the world this year, Gotti raps about how real hustlers need to be able to weather the storm and grind on despite these challenges.

Following his exit from Epic Records, "Recession Free" also highlights Gotti's own mogul mentality and uplifts his new, fully independent music label, CMG, which boasts star-studded signees like 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, and Lil Migo.

Gotti's CMG imprint also helps manage Moneybagg Yo and Blocboy JB.

Gotti dedicates "Recession Proof" to "all my True Hustlers thats gone figure it out no matter what da fuk da circumstances are," as he wrote in the Instagram post announcing the track.

Being the busy man that he is, while this is Gotti's first solo offering as an independent artist, he has also made several appearances on other projects. He was most recently featured on City Girls' album City on Lock, as well as August Alsina's The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.

You can listen to Yo Gotti's "Recession Free" up top via YouTube, below via Spotiy, and on Apple Music.