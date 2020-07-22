Katy Perry and Taylor Swift ended their "bad blood" a couple of years ago, and in a new interview with Howard Stern the pop star revealed why they decided to make that resolution so public.

Last year, Perry appeared in Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down,” putting the final nail in the coffin of their years-long feud. The Witness singer told Stern that she wanted to be an “example of redemption” for young women.

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But the truth takes the stairs, and it just takes time. … Time will tell my story,” Perry said on Tuesday's The Howard Stern Show. “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly, and we got to be an example of redemption for young girls.”

The two are not only past all the drama, they also actively support one another.

“It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff,” Perry continued. “Now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Perry talked about being pregnant, life with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and mental health, as the singer opened up about her battle with depression.

“It was more than I had ever faced in my life,” she said. “I’d had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music...it’s like all these things you do to distract, you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop.

“I was so ashamed about being on medication because I was like...‘I wrote ‘Firework,‘” she continued. “But it was one of those things where I’d sprained my brain a little bit.”

She also discussed her forthcoming album Smile, which chronicles her depression over the years.

“A smile is such an indication of mental health,” she said. "This record has been interesting to put out because it's during these Looney Tunes times, it’s during a pandemic, a racial revolution, an election year and I'm delivering a baby at the same time.”

Smile is slated for release on August 14.