Another track from Juice WRLD' forthcoming Legends Never Die album has been released, this time featuring Marshmello.

You can hear "Come & Go" below via Spotify or over on Apple Music. You can also listen to the song up top via YouTube.

Marshmello previously teased a collab he did with Juice Wrld, presumably what would become "Come & Go," all the way back in the summer of 2018.

Shortly after the song dropped the DJ and producer took to Twitter to talk about working with the late Chicago artist. "@JuiceWorlddd was one of the most talented people I have ever met," Marshmello wrote. "We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life." He went on to say that Juice was "a great person" who he misses "everyday."

Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 9, 2020

You will live forever through your music. Come & Go drops tonight #LLJW 🕊 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 9, 2020

Earlier this week on Monday, a release date for Legends Never Die was announced and a single, "Life’s a Mess" featuring Halsey, dropped. The track, which was produced by Rex Kudo and Charlie Handsome, arrived on the heels of "Righteous" and "Tell Me U Luv Me" with Trippie Redd.

Legends Never Die will be out on Friday, July 10.

