It looks like Gucci Mane won’t be leaving his label home Atlantic Records after all. In a new tweet, the Atlanta rapper walked back earlier comments where he announced his decision to depart their roster. 

The hashtag #1017/Atlantic seems to signal a resolution following Gucci’s criticism of the label last month. He also apologized for his “rude harsh language.” In a series of since-deleted tweets, the rapper called Atlantic Records “polite racists” and said he’d be leaving the label on July 3. 

He also encouraged other artists to go independent.

This isn’t the first time Gucci announced his decision to leave Atlantic Records, only to change his mind. In 2017 he planned to go “100 percent independent,” but later signed an extended contract with the label for $10 million. 

We’re still waiting for luxury brand Gucci to confirm its collaboration with the “Both Sides” rapper. Gucci is also dropping his compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer on July 3, which will apparently accompany an announcement regarding his “new situation.”

Stay tuned.

