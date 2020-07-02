It looks like Gucci Mane won’t be leaving his label home Atlantic Records after all. In a new tweet, the Atlanta rapper walked back earlier comments where he announced his decision to depart their roster.

I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic 🥶 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 1, 2020

The hashtag #1017/Atlantic seems to signal a resolution following Gucci’s criticism of the label last month. He also apologized for his “rude harsh language.” In a series of since-deleted tweets, the rapper called Atlantic Records “polite racists” and said he’d be leaving the label on July 3.

.@Gucci1017 calls his label “polite racist” in new tweet announcing his departure:



“Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer” pic.twitter.com/aXnfxLMnfw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2020

He also encouraged other artists to go independent.

@gucci1017 wants all artists to go on strike and says ”F*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too.”



— y'all agree with Gucci? pic.twitter.com/jJeCnVnQMg — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time Gucci announced his decision to leave Atlantic Records, only to change his mind. In 2017 he planned to go “100 percent independent,” but later signed an extended contract with the label for $10 million.

2018 I'm going 100 percent independent and dropping a mixtape every other day 🤷🏿‍♂️#MrDavisTheAlbum — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 22, 2017

We’re still waiting for luxury brand Gucci to confirm its collaboration with the “Both Sides” rapper. Gucci is also dropping his compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer on July 3, which will apparently accompany an announcement regarding his “new situation.”

Stay tuned.