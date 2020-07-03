It wouldn't be summer without a project from Wop.

Gucci Mane dropped his Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer on Friday. Guwop prepped the release of this tape by leading off with the single, "Both Sides," featuring Lil Baby.

Gucci also dropped the track "Still Remember" which features 1017 signee and Memphis-native, Pooh Shiesty.

Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer is Wop's first project since announcing his departure from Atlantic Records. In a pair of deleted tweets, the rapper urged artists to get away from "racist ass" labels as well as called the executives at Atlantic "polite racists."

Gucci later took to Twitter to say that he actually wasn't leaving his label. "I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic," he wrote.

I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic 🥶 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 1, 2020

In other news, the rapper is gearing up to drop his second book, The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness, which will hit shelves in October. Also, Wop announced that he will finally be getting his own line at Gucci.

Steam Gucci's Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer below. The project boasts features from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, and others.