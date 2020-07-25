NYC's Buggy and Ice Baby—better known as G4 Boyz—are back with their latest single, "Prada", once again hitting their London connect, G4Choppa, to handle the hook.

Following up their "Local Scammer" remix with Ivorian Doll earlier this month, the trio have supplied yet another dose of transatlantic gold. Lacing FNR Beats' thumping drill production, G4 Boyz are quick to let us know about their love for Prada and the flashy things in life, and how they go about getting the money to spend on it. London-residing G4Choppa stands up with another solid hook, giving the track some added replay value.

Directed by Kay Dotti, Ice Baby, Buggy, Choppa and friends mob out in the streets and a number of high-end department stores. Bronx, NYC rapper Smooky Margielaa can also be seen in the cut as The Boyz celebrate their African heritage and luxury fashion in equal measure.

Peep the "Prada" visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.