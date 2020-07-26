In early July, five people were arrested in connection with Pop Smoke’s murder. Days later, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that four of those five people had been charged with the rapper’s murder, with two eligible to face the death penalty and possible capital punishment.

In a new interview with VladTV, Fivio Foreign shared his thoughts on the arrests. “I was tight,” he said, when asked how he felt about the alleged killers being apprehended. “I'm mad they got locked up,” he added.

He explained that he wished they were still on the street, even with two of the suspects possibly facing the death penalty. “I don't want them in jail,” he said.

Fivio and Pop were close friends who were from neighboring areas in Brooklyn—Fivio from East Flatbush and Pop from Canarsie—and both significant to the borough’s drill scene. Pop was killed in a Hollywood Hills, California mansion that he was renting, in what appears to have been a home invasion. “It hurt, bro. I ain't gon' lie. That shit hurt,” Fivio told VladTV about the moment he learned of Pop’s death.

At ages 19 and 18, two of the suspects are technically adults, while the other two are 17 and 15. Because Pop was fatally shot during a robbery and burglary, the two older teens will be eligible for the death penalty. The two younger suspects haven’t been named, while older suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rogers. If convicted, Walker and Rogers could still get life in prison without parole, even without capital punishment. The younger suspects will be tried in juvenile court on charges of murder and robbery.