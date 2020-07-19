It appears that Boosie Badazz has no issue with his little sister getting romantically involved with NBA Youngboy.

NBA and Boosie’s younger sister recently hopped on Instagram Live together, where NBA attempted to shoot his shot, HotNewHipHop reports. During the session, NBA expressed that he wanted to fly her to Atlanta from California. While the conversation concluded with an “okay” from her, NBA was particularly happy, with many speculating how Boosie would react.

“What you gotta say about YB flirting with your sister?” a fan asked Boosie during an IG Live session. “I don't give a fuck. I don't jump in front of no dick.”

Earlier this year, Boosie revealed that he and NBA have collaborated on a project. During an Instagram Live session, a fan asked if his album with NBA was still coming out. Boosie responded, “We gon' drop that bitch. We got about two, three more songs to do. I want to do about 13 songs. We got nine already.”

Boosie initially teased the project last June while NBA was in jail for a probation violation for his involvement in a Miami shooting.