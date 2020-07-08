Rising Atlanta rapper SahBabii has been quietly releasing promising projects for years, and now he's back with one of his strongest collection of tracks to date.

His new project Barnacles follows his 2019 EP 3P, and his 2018 breakthrough Squidtastic. With only one feature, T3 on "House Party," Barnacles puts the focus squarely on SahBabii's distinctive, dreamlike sound. With surreal production and off-kilter vocals, Barnacles is a unique look into what makes his music so appealing.

When SahBabii spoke about his career with Pigeons and Planes earlier this year, he broke down why he ultimately decided to keep making music a year after he publicly talked about retirement. "I just kept doing music, because of the fans," he explained. "I couldn't just turn my back on them. I'ma still retire, though. But I just wanted to make sure I give my fans the most music I can give them before I stop."

Upon sharing the project, SahBabii tweeted out his thanks to his team and his fans. "The love is real and I feel it," he wrote. "I watched a video about 'Kobe' on meditating and it helped. I woke up real down yesterday not knowing how much love I will receive later that day. Thanks to the fans, my family, producers, my team and T3," he wrote.

