Action Bronson keeps on shedding the pounds.

Bronson shared a video of himself in the gym on Instagram Thursday, revealing that he has now lost a total of 80 pounds, and is "STILL GOING STRONG."

Bronson spoke with TMZ Live in May about what was then a 50-pound weight loss while under quarantine due to COVID-19. He admits to having a revelation of sorts, realizing that his "animalistic" eating habits were putting his life and health in the wrong direction, and he wanted to make a change as he was forced to stay stuck indoors. "It was unnecessary what I was doing," he said. "I didn't know what to do with myself so from that point on, for the past two-and-a-half months, I've just been on my game. it's a life change."

"[I] lost a lot of money because my tours getting canceled for the year, and this type of thing no one was ready for this but we all have to adapt," he said of the lockdown. "Me, myself, I lost 50 pounds just now. I mean, I'm still fat, which shows you I need to lose another 60."

Bronson said that his workout regime basically consists of "working out like crazy," but he did delve a little deeper, explaining, "I run, I do my push-ups, I do a lot of cardio work. I juice a lot, drink green juice two times a day."