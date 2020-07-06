Controversial Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has just dropped a new single following the release of his Nicki Minaj collaboration "Trollz."

"YAYA" sees the rapper singing and rapping in Spanish, marking a distinct shift from his hard-edged English-language material. Watch the video above.

While 6ix9ine was still in prison, it was reported that he signed a $10 million deal with record label 10K Projects, and it was rumored that he was expected to deliver one album in English and another in Spanish. It's unclear if "YAYA" is expected to arrive on an album entirely of Spanish material, or if the rapper will jump between languages on his next full-length record.

Upon sharing a clip of the colorful video for "YAYA" on his Instagram, he asked all of his fans to "repost" the track.

6ix9ine's second collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Trollz," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. His second single since being release from prison, and his first to ever top the chart, "Trollz" posted the biggest fall for a No. 1 debut in Hot 100 history according to Chart Data.

6ix9ine teased "YAYA" on his Instagram earlier this week, telling his followers he was planning to "break the internet." It's clear he's not wasting his time outside of prison, gearing up to drop a lot of music at a rapid pace.