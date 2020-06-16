THEY. have returned with "Count Me In," marking their first official release of 2020.

Members Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely were expected to release the track in early June, but chose to postpone it in the wake of the demonstrations spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

"Believe me, the last thing I want to do is let y'all down, but never before have I witnessed what is taking place and I think it's more important to keep the focus on the moment that this country (and the whole world) is having right now," Jones wrote on social media, announcing the track's postponement. "We don't want to distract from what really matters — this Black Lives Matter moment and bringing awareness to the issues afflicting our communities..."

"Count Me In" provides a taste of their forthcoming studio album, The Amanda Tape, and brings fans into their "new headspace."

"This is the song that really set the tone for our upcoming album," THEY. told Complex. "It's got a bit of everything we are known for, guitars, harmonies, that '90s feel with our own twist."

As far as what was going on while they were making the song, THEY. said, "There was just a lot of changes happening at once, business, breakups, everything," and added, "We all need that person that’s gonna ride with you, through the good and the bad."

You can listen to "Count Me In" now via SoundCloud below and check out the lyric video above. The track will hit all major streaming services on Wednesday.