Teyana Taylor teamed up with Erykah Badu on her new record The Album for the song "Lowkey," and now she's revealed that their partnership is about to continue on a much more personal level. While speaking with Nick Cannon recently, Taylor revealed that Badu is going to be delivering her next child.

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," she told Cannon. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

As recently as 2019, Badu said that she's a doula and was training to becoming a midwife and had already helped with the birth of over 40 babies, People reported last year. Like Taylor, model Slick Woods said that she would like to have her child delivered by Badu as her doula, which she agreed to.

In a recent interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Taylor said that she was overwhelmed with happiness to have Badu involved on her record. "I get chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me threee months to ask her," she explained. "That's how scared I was. Even if she would've said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn't going unnoticed."