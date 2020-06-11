6ix9ine is trying to bring us all back to 2018 by re-teaming with his "Fefe" collaborator Nicki Minaj for a new song that will be released this Friday. But the rainbow-haired rapper will soon be headed back to 2018 in a more unpleasant way as well. He's set to revisit his canceled October 2018 appearance at Washington, D.C.'s Echostage club because of a new $5.3 million lawsuit that is set to be filed against him later this month.

A version of the suit was originally filed in D.C. District Court in late 2018, but was pulled about six months later at the request of the plaintiffs, promoters Benhur Tesfalidet and Anton Alexander. Now, sources close to the case tell Complex, it is set to be re-filed before the end of this month.

Complex has obtained a copy of the suit, and can confirm that in addition to 6ix9ine, the other named defendants are his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan; MTA Booking (the company 6ix9ine railed against in his last pre-arrest interview on the Breakfast Club); another booker, Will Cornish; and 6ix9ine's original manager Christian Ehigiator. iHeartMedia, Inc., a defendant in the original suit, is not named in the re-filed version.

In the new version of the suit, 6ix9ine is being charged with a number of counts including breach of contract, fraud, and defamation. The defamation count relates to statements the rapper made on social media in the aftermath of the concert date, where he claimed he wasn't paid and referred to Alexander and Tesfalidet as "corrupt" and "scamming."

On the date of the D.C. concert, 6ix9ine instead appeared at Power 105.1's Powerhouse concert in New Jersey. The D.C. promoters claim that 6ix9ine gave no notice, and was a no-show despite being paid $58,470 of his $60,000 fee in advance.