Top Dawg Entertainment is linking with the Think Watts Foundation to host "Above and Beyond," a one-day event in which they will distribute free healthy food to people in the Watts community. Beyond Meat, The Harold Robinson Foundation, and HACLA are sponsoring the event, which will go down on Wednesday June 10. Aqua Equity, Community Healing Gardens, GodissLove, and Primestor are also sponsoring the event. The event aims to focus "on community enrichment through providing healthy food options and nutritional education for residents in all of the Watts public housing projects."

Thousands of boxes of food from Beyond Meat will be provided to community members of Jordan Downs, Imperial Courts, Gonzaque Village, Nickerson Gardens, and Avalon Gardens. Produce and cases of water will also be handed out to residents.

ME & @dangerookipawaa doing something special for our city. #Thinkwatts & @TopDawgEnt Above and Beyond food distribution sponsored by @BeyondMeat @HACLA1938 and Harold Robinson Foundation. See you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nnz9VKikXd — STIX aka WattsStix (@wattsStix) June 9, 2020

Back in May, TDE's CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith made headlines after he made a minor update on Kendrick Lamar's next album. "Stay patient," Tiffith wrote. "King Kendrick will return soon."

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower - TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

In April, Tiffith paid rent for 311 L.A. families who were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Senior citizens are a group that are often overlooked," Tiffith said at the time. "This gesture is not just about philanthropy but humanity overall, and it's just the kind of good news our city needs right now."