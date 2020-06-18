Swae Lee has returned with his new single “Reality Check.”

The downtempo R&B song follows the release of his singles “Back 2 Back Maybach”—his first solo release of the year—and “Someone Said.” The songs arrive as Swae gears up to drop his forthcoming album, which follows his 2018 debut solo album Swaecation.

Swae first told fans that the album would drop before his tour with Post Malone in February, but we have yet to see an official release date. Last year, Swae collaborated with Post Malone on the song “Sunflower,” which eventually climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. He most recently appeared on Chloe x Halle song “Catch Up” from their new album Ungodly Hour.

Listen to Swae Lee’s new song “Reality Check” above.