After originally releasing the song back in 2014 after the police murder of Eric Garner, British rap vet Swiss' "Can't Breathe" still holds the same importance today, with reimagined visuals being released following the murder of George Floyd. Swiss' political pen game is sharp, expressing his honest views on the long-standing issue of police brutality against black people.

Over a pulsating Sky Beats production, Swiss paints an extremely powerful picture that takes us through the story of the death of Floyd, along with references to the protests and the immense pain being felt all over the world. The Rick Frost-directed visuals are just as hard-hitting as the song, with Swiss being pinned to the ground by a police officer's knee (very similar to the way George was killed) which ends fatally. It's uncomfortable viewing, but that's the whole point.

Peep the visuals for "Can't Breathe" at the top.