UK drill duo Skengdo x AM are back with a new drop in "Gemma", taken from Pressplay Media's new compilation project, The First Drill, which also features Kwengface, RV, V9, Double Lz, and more.

Jumping on a haunting Tai Elvin & KjigsBeats drill production (which samples the vocals of H.E.R from Stormzy's song "One Second"), the Brixton boys supply quick-fire flows and bless us with all the crud talk we know and love them for. The accompanying visuals take us on a night out throgh Skengdo x AM's ends—parked up in an Audi, posted up with friends—as they deliver yet another banger for their legion of fans.

Watch the visuals for "Gemma" at the top, and stream The First Drill project below.