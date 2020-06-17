Saweetie has sampled a Bay Area classic for her new song, "Tap In," as the Cali rapper flips Too Short's 2006 track "Blow the Whistle."

The single is taken from her upcoming album Pretty Bitch Music, which is scheduled to drop sometime later this year. Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about "Tap In," Saweetie revealed that she got Too Short's blessing for the sample. "I was like, 'What if he doesn't like it?' But then he liked it, so I'm just excited," she said. "I'm so happy that he loves it. I'm so excited for this record. I've been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with."

After taking some time to master her craft a little more, she's gearing up for the release of Pretty Bitch Music. She added that the "bitch" in the title represents an acronym; boss, independent, tough, CEO, and hyphy. The inspiration came from 2Pac and "what he did with Thug Life," she explained.

In teasing the record, which follows her 2019 EP Icy, she said that she has another new song on the way entitled "Saweetie's Workout Plan," and she also has a feature on the album that's very special to her. "Someone who's still relevant today, but hasn't recorded in a long time," she teased, prompting Lowe to guess D'Angelo. "No, I would love that though because he got that voice, but it's not him," she replied.

Listen to "Tap In" above. The video will be available at 6 p.m. ET.