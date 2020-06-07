The Prince estate decided to weigh in on the current state of America by re-releasing the singer's politically charged record, "Baltimore," with a new video.

"Baltimore" was originally released in 2015 as a response to the killing of Freddie Gray. Unfortunately, this track is still relevant five years later as the country has been uprooted by Breonna Taylor's and George Floyd's murder.

The video contains footage of the 2015 protests in Baltimore while Prince's lyrics flash across the screen. It ends with an impactful quote from Prince.

"The system is broken. It’s going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life," the quote reads.

This video was accompanied by a handwritten note from the singer that the estate shared on Twitter.

"Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl," the note says. "INTOLERANCE."

"Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another.'' his estate tweeted. "In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today."

This video also comes on what would have been the singer's 62nd birthday. Watch the new video for Prince's 2015 single, "Baltimore," above.