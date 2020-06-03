If you know the name Smokey Bubblin' B it's most likely for his UKG and house music output — he was responsible for one of the earliest drops on Conducta's thriving Kiwi Records — but today he's presenting something a little different. Lifted from his upcoming Hold Tight EP, his new single "Angel" does exactly what the project title suggests, going full tilt into intense soundsystem matieral with snarling junglist breaks and a deep, heavy bass line. As he explains below, the change came from a love of DJ Randall and 4Hero's jungle output as Tom & Jerry.

"I was listening to a lot of Tom & Jerry,' he told us, 'messing around in my studio after I had dug out that Randall tape before the EP became a thing and it was the chilled start from their 'Lover To Lover' track which really inspired the start of this EP which funnily enough became the lead track."

The rest of the EP continues the jungle theme four more tracks, each with enough weight to burst your speakers wide open. While you wait for Hold Tight's official drop this Friday, June 5, stream "Angel" below and hit the pre-save here.