After catching Nicki Minaj's attention in 2018 with her take on the "Megatron" instrumental, rapidly ascending Dutch-Ghanaian star Nana Fofie soon found herself opening the Amsterdam leg of Minaj's tour, and since then she's made tremendous gains.

She's now releasing her new video, "Yeno Ntem", an uplifting example of what she describes as "Afro R&B", using Afropop to emblazon the R&B blueprint with her Ghanaian heritage (due in no small part to producers WillyBeatz and VianeyOJ). The result is a much-needed, upbeat bubbler that's filled with broad strokes of sonic colour to soundtrack the blazing heat.

The video for the track — which she describes as a "feel good summer jam that is all about good vibes, laughter and having fun with friends and family," — was self-directed with Seretse Fulani and finds Fofie at home with her friends and family as they come together to find some joy in the world with a house party and a slick dance routine.