Last month, rapidly-ascending singer Dolapo released her first single of the year, "It's Alright", a smooth R&B cut with bags of chart potential, and now we've got the video to go with it. An understated and seductive affair, the visuals capture Dolapo in her finery under soft lighting with a distinct late-'90s R&B vibe to match her golden vocal flourishes.

Dolapo had a pretty huge 2019 — the A Short Love Story EP dropped with features from Hardy Caprio and WSTRN's Louis Rei, the "Skin" remix with Alicai Harley and Br3nya blew up, and she sold out her debut headline show in London with minimal fuss — but with a potential chart-invader like "It's Alright" on her hands, it looks like our prediction that she'd have a banner year was bang on the money.