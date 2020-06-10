For the last decade and a half, Argentinian producer Pedro Canale has been working under the guise of Chancha Via Circuito to push Latin music in all its forms out into the world. The project has seen Canale travel all throughout Latin America in pursuit of grassroots sounds and scenes to inspire his global mission. Now he's back with his UK musician El Búho for their collaborative new EP, Pleamar (Spanish for high tide), focusing on some of the downtempo electronics bubbling up from the continent.

Ahead of the official release on Friday, June 12, Canale is today revealing the visuals for one of the EP's highlights, "El Mago Georges". Animated and directed by Kati Egely, the charming visuals take us on a journey through a dusky forest while the warm, minimal beats crackle and smoulder away.

The Pleamar EP drops June 12 via Wonderwheel Recordings.