Pop Smoke's family has announced details about the non-profit foundation Shoot for the Stars, with the goal of helping and inspiring inner city youth.

The name aligns with the title of Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, releasing on July 3. The foundation was created by Pop himself prior to his death earlier this year, and will be continued by his family.

Shoot for the Stars' mission is to help kids reach their goals despite living in difficult circumstances.

"The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, 'shoot for the stars,' and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality," Pop Smoke's mother Ms. Jackson said.

"As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools," Ms. Jackson continued. "It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us."

Back in January, Pop shared that he and his team were able to raise $100,000 toward Shoot for the Stars. The "Dior" rapper was fatally shot on Feb. 19 at the age of 20.

You can follow Shoot for the Stars' official Instagram here.